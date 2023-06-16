Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Increases By 50.7%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
9F Price Performance
Shares of JFU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 5,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,387. 9F has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 9F
9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.
