Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Grows By 38.4%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance
AWLIF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,044. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is 0.19.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
