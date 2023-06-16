Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Decreases By 28.0%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.