Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Decreases By 20.0%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.