Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expands By 54.3%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,080,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. 1,814,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $39,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

