Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Rises By 38.4%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 1,540,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

