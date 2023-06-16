Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Drops By 14.5%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %
BIIB stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.90. 896,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.11 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Biogen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Read More
