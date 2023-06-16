Short Interest in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW) Decreases By 33.3%

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

BWCAW stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54.

