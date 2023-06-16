Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA) Decreases By 33.3%

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TDSA opened at $20.95 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.
Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (TDSA)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.