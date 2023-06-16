Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA) Decreases By 33.3%

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TDSA opened at $20.95 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.74% of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.