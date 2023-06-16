Short Interest in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSA) Decreases By 33.3%

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSAGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TDSA opened at $20.95 on Friday. Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSAGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.74% of Cabana Target Drawdown 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

