Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Grows By 44.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,759,900 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 2,594,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Curaleaf Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of CURLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $352.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curaleaf (CURLF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.