Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Decreases By 15.0%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,402,200 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 1,650,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,022.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DAIUF remained flat at $21.35 during midday trading on Friday. 567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Daifuku has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

About Daifuku

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

