Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Decreases By 17.5%

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF stock remained flat at $4.98 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

