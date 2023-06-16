Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Expands By 51.1%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 88,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,997. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

