Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Expands By 51.1%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 88,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,997. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
