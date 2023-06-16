Short Interest in Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Increases By 50.0%

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Elmer Bancorp Price Performance
ELMA remained flat at $19.01 during trading on Friday. Elmer Bancorp has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.
Elmer Bancorp Company Profile
