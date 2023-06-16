Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declines By 42.0%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 60,950.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 29,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

