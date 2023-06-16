Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Expands By 54.5%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 42,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,746. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 2.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

