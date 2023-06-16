Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Rises By 46.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 15th total of 750,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Innodata has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $328.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter.

In other Innodata news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,057,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,597,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

