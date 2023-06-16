Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rises By 54.7%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 176,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,744. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $580.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 86.42% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

