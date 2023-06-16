Short Interest in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Declines By 43.9%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 801,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 329,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,112. The firm has a market cap of $749.39 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. James River Group has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

