Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Drops By 20.7%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,600.0 days.

Lonking Price Performance

OTCMKTS LONKF remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

