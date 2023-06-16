Short Interest in Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Drops By 20.7%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,362,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,600.0 days.
Lonking Price Performance
OTCMKTS LONKF remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Lonking has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Lonking
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lonking (LONKF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.