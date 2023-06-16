Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Decreases By 26.0%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

