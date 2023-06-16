Short Interest in Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Decreases By 37.5%

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Redcare Pharmacy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Redcare Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Redcare Pharmacy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Friday. 679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Redcare Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

