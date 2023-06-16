Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Declines By 34.7%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 102,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,299. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

