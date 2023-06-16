Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Drops By 21.8%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSKF remained flat at $16.02 during midday trading on Friday. SCSK has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

