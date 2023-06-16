Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Increases By 45.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.8 days.

Signify Price Performance

SFFYF remained flat at $27.40 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Signify has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $40.85.

Get Signify alerts:

About Signify

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.