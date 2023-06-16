Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 38.1%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Shares of SLVTF remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. 39,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,473. Silver Tiger Metals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Silver Tiger Metals alerts:

About Silver Tiger Metals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.