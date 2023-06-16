Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Increases By 39.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $116,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 203,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,389. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 271,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.17. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.