Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Increases By 39.3%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Insider Transactions at Soleno Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $116,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,730,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 203,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,389. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 271,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.17. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
