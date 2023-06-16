Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Drops By 25.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Thales has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.3574 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

