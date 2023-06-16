Short Interest in Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Decreases By 33.4%

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the May 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,007.0 days.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TRZBF remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRZBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.