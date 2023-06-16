Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Rises By 28.0%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,131,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 1,665,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

TTBXF stock remained flat at $1.85 during trading on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

