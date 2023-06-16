Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Drops By 23.8%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Trading Down 0.6 %

UGI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

