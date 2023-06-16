Short Interest in Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Declines By 26.2%

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Vantiva Stock Performance
Vantiva stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Vantiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Vantiva
