Short Interest in Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Declines By 26.2%

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vantiva Stock Performance

Vantiva stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Vantiva has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

Get Vantiva alerts:

About Vantiva

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vantiva SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.