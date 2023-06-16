Short Interest in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Grows By 51.5%

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JOET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.39. 21,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,475. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.