Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.