Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $456.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

