SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.55

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.55 and traded as high as C$33.71. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$33.63, with a volume of 102,152 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.58.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.6006663 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at SNC-Lavalin Group

In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.