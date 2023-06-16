Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Trading Down 2.7%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.48. 67,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 91,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the second quarter worth $83,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

