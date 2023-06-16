Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Trading Down 2.7%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.48. 67,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 91,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.
Snow Lake Resources Company Profile
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.
