SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0136

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. SOMESING has a market cap of $37.95 million and $296,932.22 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,737,187 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

