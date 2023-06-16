Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sompo Price Performance
Sompo stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Sompo has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $23.33.
Sompo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.