Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sompo Price Performance

Sompo stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,477. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. Sompo has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $23.33.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

