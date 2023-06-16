Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $35,105.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00.

NYSE SCCO opened at $74.16 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

