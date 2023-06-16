SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

