Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions -188.71% -128.35% -106.09%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Spectris has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectris and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

NexTech AR Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 390.20%. Given Spectris’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectris is more favorable than NexTech AR Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectris and NexTech AR Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $1.78 billion 2.85 $477.02 million N/A N/A NexTech AR Solutions $20.69 million 2.70 -$26.05 million N/A N/A

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Summary

Spectris beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors. The HBK segment offers differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions for product development. The Omega segment provides process improvement, specialist sensors, and omni-channel distribution services. The Industrial Solutions segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitors businesses. It also provides particle measuring systems, a solution to measure and monitor contamination levels in clean and controlled environments. In addition, the company offers red lion controls, an industrial automation tool that provides solutions to connect, monitor, and control disparate assets, as well as provides servomex, a specialist in gas and moisture analysis solutions. Further, it provides data and insights, test equipment and software for industrial applications. Additionally, the company offers sensor, instrument, software, and services technology, as well as provides training, technical support, spare parts, calibration, and maintenance services. It serves pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, technology-LED, and primary and advanced materials industries. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

