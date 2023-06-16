SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSE Trading Up 1.1 %

SSE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,982. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

