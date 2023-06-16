SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 3.6% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.71. 188,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,556,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.61 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

