St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of St Barbara from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.