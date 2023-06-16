Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Star

In other news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,007.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Asnas sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $136,007.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Marcos Alvarado sold 16,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $276,248.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,743 shares of company stock worth $485,444.

Get Star alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STHO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter valued at $18,813,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star during the 1st quarter valued at $9,135,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $7,056,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $6,532,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star during the 1st quarter worth $6,173,000.

Star Stock Performance

STHO opened at $14.15 on Friday. Star has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($6.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter.

About Star

(Get Rating)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects; and commercial real estate properties and loans that are marketed for sale or monetized.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.