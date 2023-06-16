Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,260. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.