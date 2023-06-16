Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading 8% Higher

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 76,601 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 73,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Starco Brands Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Starco Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starco Brands, Inc markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names.

