Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.15. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 target price on Starcore International Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

Starcore International Mines Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.