Status (SNT) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Status has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $76.84 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01998378 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,146,525.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

